Two Lothian MSPs have announced they will be stepping down at next year’s Scottish Parliament elections.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop, SNP MSP for Lilnlithgow, and Edinburgh Pentlands SNP MSP Gordon MacDonald both plan to retire from Holyrood and will not stand for re-election next May.

Ms Hyslop, 60, has been an MSP since the first election to the Scottish Parliament in 1999 and has served in the Cabinet for all but two of the SNP’s 18 years in government.

Fiona Hyslop and Gordon MacDonald are both to step down at next year's Holyrood elections | collage

She announced her decision to stand down on social media, saying: “Retirement is a big decision and I have loved representing West Lothian and its various, strong and resilient communities but today I am announcing I will be retiring in 2026. With a full-on 14 months to go I will continue to serve my constituents and support the First Minister.”

And she posted a letter she had sent to First Minister John Swinney: “It has been an enormous honour to serve as an SNP MSP since the Scottish Parliament was reconvened in 1999, having campaigned to secure it for many years before that. However, after much thought and consideration, I have decide that the time is right for me to retire as an MSP.”

She said her decision was “entirely personal and positive” and she wanted to spend more time with her family, particularly her seven-month-old grand-daughter.

Ms Hyslop highlighted her role as Education Secretary in abolishing university tuition fees, piloting free cchool meals for P1 to P3s and starting the extension of free learning and childcare.

She said as External Affairs and Culture Secretary for more than decade, she had represented Scotland and her interests internationally and established the Scottish Government's network in Dublin, Paris, Ottawa and Berlin, as well as supporting major investment in Scotland’s museums, galleries and theatres and showcasing the country’s world-class culture sector around the globe.

And she said after two years on the backbenches she had been pleased to return to government in 2023 in “one of the most challenging roles in government” as Transport Minister, then Transport Secretary. Achievements had included progressing the A9 dualling, opening of the Levenmouth Rail Link, bringing the Caledonian Sleeper into public hands, securing major investment in the rail network and further electrification of rail lines.

She told Mr Swinney: “I want to thank you for your friendship, support and counsel over the years - all of which have been invaluable to me.

“I have been an activist for the SNP and independence most of my life and will continue to be an activist. There is still a great deal of work to be done to eect at SNP governmet in 2026 and I remain passionate about securing a better future for Scotland as an independent nation.”

Mr MacDonald, 65, has been SNP MSP for Edinburgh Pentlands since 2011, when he defeated former Scottish Tory leader David McLetchie to win the seat.

Before becoming an MSP he worked as a management accountant for Lothian Buses for more than 20 years.

The Edinburgh Pentlands seat is being redrawn and renamed Edinburgh South Western as part of widespread boundary changes taking place before the Scottish Parliament elections on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

In a social media post, addressed to his constituents, Mr MacDonald said: “It has been an honour and a privilege to represent the Edinburgh Pentlands constituency over the last 14 years.

“The Boundary Commission has decided to retire the name of the constituency in May 2026. This will coincide with reaching my own retirement age, which I believe is the right time for me to step down from the Scottish Parliament at the forthcoming election.

“I have during my time in office tried to serve you diligently and I am deeply thankful for the trust and support you have extended to me over the years.

“I have strived to be a voice for our community, working on issues ranging from the need for local affordable housing to national policy that affects our daily lives. Whether it was advocating for local retail businesses, pushing for better health services, or ensuring our education system serves every child, I have sought to represent the spirit and needs of Edinburgh Pentlands with integrity and passion.”

And he added: “I have worked tirelessly for 50 years to achieve independence and will continue to campaign for Scotland to join the family of nations.”

Other MSPs who have announced they will not stand again next year include Midlothian South SNP MSP Christine Grahame, former First Minister Humza Yousaf, Finance Secretary Shona Robison, Business Minister Richard Lochhead, former Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard and Deputy Presiding Officer Annabelle Ewing.