Leading Labour politicians in East Lothian have come out against plans to make Musselburgh’s Brunton Hall a listed building.

The landmark complex, which includes a theatre, is currently mothballed after potentially dangerous RAAC concrete was discovered and East Lothian Council has said repairing it is likely to be “untenable”.

But Historic Environment Scotland (HES) says the building is “a major example of post-war civic architecture in Scotland” and has launched a consultation on whether it should be listed.

Now, in an open letter to HES, six Labour politicians, including East Lothian MP Douglas Alexander, who is also Scottish Secretary, have warned that listing the current building would jeopardise plans to build a new theatre in Musselburgh.

As well as Mr Alexander, the letter was signed by MSPs Sarah Boyack and Martin Whitfield, Edinburgh East MP Chris Murray and Musselburgh councillors Andy Forrest and Ruaridh Bennett.

The letter says: “The Brunton Theatre has been at the heart of Musselburgh’s cultural sector for decades and is a treasured part of the community. However, listing the building would have a detrimental impact on the ability for the Brunton theatre space to remain as a cultural asset in the town.

“There is wide support for a theatre in Musselburgh, but preserving the current building also preserves many of the issues it faces, including a lack of accessibility, concerns over safety and vital maintenance that is required to restore the building up to an acceptable standard.

“Many, including ourselves, acknowledge and treasure the building but it is vital that maintaining Musselburgh’s cultural centre is not overshadowed by prioritising the existing building.

“We wish to work with the Trust to ensure there is a theatre space in Musselburgh that simultaneously honours the existing building by incorporating much of its iconic features, including the gold installations, while also creating a facility that reflects the current community and meets modern standards.”

The Brunton dates back to 1971, when it was opened by the Queen Mother. It was named after John D. Brunton, son of John Brunton, founder of the Brunton Wireworks, who died in 1951 and left a bequest of £700,000 to the people of Musselburgh for the purpose of creating a community hall.

In 2023 part of the building was closed off because of RAAC and in October 2024 the council decided to close it and consult on its demolition.

Ms Boyack said she hoped the letter spelled out for HES the case against listing.

She said: “Our driving priority must be the continuation of a theatre in Musselburgh – listing will jeopardise this.

“I am looking forward to working with the Brunton Theatre Trust and with HES to find a solution that ensures that Musselburgh residents get an accessible and functioning theatre space.”