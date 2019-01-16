Livingston boy who was reported missing is found safe and well in Edinburgh

Have your say

A Livingston boy who went missing earlier today has been found safe and well in Edinburgh, police have confirmed.

Ryan Walker had gone missing from Williamston Primary School, in Bankton Lane, at 3:15pm this afternoon.

But police said their inquiries led them to believe the boy had taken a train to Edinburgh.

And his father, Andy Walker, recently posted a Facebook message to say there had been a sighting of Ryan at the Krispy Kreme doughnut shop at Hermiston Gait.

A police spokesman confirmed tonight that the boy had been traced safe and well in the Capital.