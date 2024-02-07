Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Livingston carer who left a service user 'lying in urine' after falling asleep in their home proceeded to tell how she felt like 'punching' her colleague 'in the puss'.

Angela McMillan was working as a complex needs practitioner for The Richmond Fellowship in the West Lothian town when she dozed off during what should have been a one-to-one care session. A report by the Scottish Social Services Council stated that she neglected the service user's 'personal care' during the incident on March 31 last year.

After being woken up by a senior support worker, McMillan raged at her colleague for having reported her carelessness. According the the watchdog, she told another member of staff: "I'm ******* raging and felt like punching him in the puss."

McMillan was warned by the Scottish Social Services Council

The SSSC's reproach of McMillan reads: "The behaviour shown by sleeping during a shift shows a lack of respect and care for the service user. This individual has complex needs and as a result requires round the clock one to one care.

"By falling asleep, leaving them lying in urine and failing to assist with their personal care, you have put this individual at risk."

On the comments about her colleague, it adds: "Social service workers should always respect their fellow workers and treat them with respect, by using the aggressive words you have potentially put your fellow worker at the risk of harm.

"Although not spoken directly the worker has made threats towards a colleague when in discussion with another colleague and as such placed ZZ at the risk of harm by threatening to assault him. The behaviour shown falls below the expected standards."

It also said that her actions could 'negatively affect the reputation of the social services profession'. McMillan, who has worked as a carer since 2017, did not engage with the SSSC 'at any point' of the probe.

She was told she had put the vulnerable service user at an 'extremely high' risk of harm. However, the watchdog conceded that it seemed to have been an 'isolated incident'.