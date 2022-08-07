Livingston crash: 28-year-old woman pronounced dead at scene as man arrested in connection with incident

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash in the early hours of this morning.

By Rhoda Morrison
Sunday, 7th August 2022, 1:14 pm
Emergency services were called to Alderstone Road in Livingston at around 2.20am today following reports of a crash involving a truck.

Despite the efforts by paramedics to save her life, the 28-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 47-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Emergency services attended the scene of a fatal crash in Livingston

Police are now investigating the circumstances of the crash and have asked witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Barry Sommerville said: “Our thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends at this difficult time.“We are appealing for any witnesses and anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch with officers as part of our enquiries.“Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0512 of 7 August.”

