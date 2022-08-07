Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to Alderstone Road in Livingston at around 2.20am today following reports of a crash involving a truck.

Despite the efforts by paramedics to save her life, the 28-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 47-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police are now investigating the circumstances of the crash and have asked witnesses to come forward.