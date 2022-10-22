Fire crews battled a late night blaze which destroyed two delivery lorries.

The fire broke out at the Livingston distribution centre in Carnegie Road shortly before 10pm on Friday. Two articulated lorries were ablaze when firefighters and six fire appliances arrived on the scene.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesman said two lorries were alight in a loading bay at the centre. She added that the flames were extinguished almost four hours after it was reported, at 1.45am.

