News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Livingston fire: Delivery lorries go up in flames at Tesco distribution centre

Firefighters called to tackle blaze after lorries catch fire in loading bay

By Rhoda Morrison
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Fire crews battled a late night blaze which destroyed two delivery lorries.

The fire broke out at the Livingston distribution centre in Carnegie Road shortly before 10pm on Friday. Two articulated lorries were ablaze when firefighters and six fire appliances arrived on the scene.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesman said two lorries were alight in a loading bay at the centre. She added that the flames were extinguished almost four hours after it was reported, at 1.45am.

Two articulated lorries were ablaze at the distribution centre

Most Popular

No one was involved or injured in the incident.

LivingstonTesco