Livingston man missing: Paul Mooney found safe and well after urgent search
Police say he has been found safe and well.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A West Lothian man who was reported missing earlier today has been traced safe and well.
Police launched an urgent search for Paul Mooney, from Livingston, who was last seen around 8.20am on Monday, September 25, in the Dedridge area of the town. But police said the 38-year-old has now been found.
A spokesman said: “Paul Mooney, 38, who was reported missing from Livingston, has been traced. Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal.”