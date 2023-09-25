News you can trust since 1873
Livingston man missing: Paul Mooney found safe and well after urgent search

Police say he has been found safe and well.
By Neil Johnstone
Published 25th Sep 2023, 13:54 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 15:45 BST
A West Lothian man who was reported missing earlier today has been traced safe and well.

Police launched an urgent search for Paul Mooney, from Livingston, who was last seen around 8.20am on Monday, September 25, in the Dedridge area of the town. But police said the 38-year-old has now been found.

A spokesman said: “Paul Mooney, 38, who was reported missing from Livingston, has been traced. Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal.”

