LNER trains between Edinburgh and London Kings Cross were cancelled, after a person died on the railway tracks.

Several trains running between Edinburgh Waverley and London Kings Cross have been cancelled as a result of the incident.

The rail operator announced the news on Twitter earlier today, writing: “It is with the greatest sadness we report that a person has been hit by a train.”

In another tweet, LNER apologised to customers, saying: “We are sorry for the inconvenience this may cause to your journey today.”

The British Transport Police confirmed that a person died on the railway earlier today. A spokesperson for the force said: "Officers were called to Northallerton station at 12.57pm today (December 8) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended, and sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.