Local entrepreneur celebrated at International Women’s Day House of Lords event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Julie was named as one of ƒ:Entrepreneur’s ’iAlso100’ this year in recognition of her impressive entrepreneurial journey, which has involved running a business alongside a roster of other responsibilities. Julie’s day job is as a Business Psychologist and as well as also running Happy Side Hustle, she runs Theta Jewellery.

Julie said, “I am beyond excited to be recognised as one of the 100 most inspiring female entrepreneurs and to have the opportunity to meet 99 other amazing women at the House of Lords was incredible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event showcased the powerful contribution of female entrepreneurs to the UK economy, society, and communities. Julie enjoyed afternoon tea and networking in Westminster, meeting other founders from across the country, as well as special guests which included a group of young female founders working with The Prince’s Trust. Grace Graham, Trust ambassador founder of Work Spa also gave a powerful guest speech on the importance of International Women’s Day.

Julie Begbie Celebrated as one of the 100 Most Inspiring Female Entrepreneurs at the House of Lords

Delivered by Small Business Britain—the leading champion of small businesses in the UK—f:Entrepreneur campaign was launched in 2017 to highlight the stories of amazing female business owners and help provide inspiration and role models across the wider small business community. Now in its eighth year, the campaign reflects how female entrepreneurs continue to thrive in the UK despite the challenges of the past years, with many scaling or starting new ventures.

“Women are starting businesses in greater numbers than ever and making an essential contribution to our economy, so it is vital that we celebrate and support this,” said Michelle Ovens CBE, founder of Small Business Britain and the ƒ:Entrepreneur campaign.“So much has been thrown at women running businesses over the past few years and they have fought back with impressive resilience. This event underlines the importance of nurturing female entrepreneurship so it continues to flourish in the UK, playing a key role in driving growth and recovery. It was fantastic to have amazing women like Julie join us to recognise their special value and impact.”