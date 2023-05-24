Local surfers in Scotland have banded together to raise funds and send a Scottish team to the prestigious European Championships in Santa Cruz, Portugal this year. The Scottish Surfing Federation are sending a team of men and women to the EuroSurf competition which will run from July 20 to July 30.

The Scottish Surfing Federation is the governing body for surfing in Scotland which develops surfing at all levels across the country. This team consists of a talented seven members covering short boarding and longboarding. The squad is the best team Scottish surfing has ever seen in the history of Scotland competing internationally.

Clover Christopherson spoke about her excitement around the chance to represent Scotland: "Delighted to have such an amazing opportunity to represent Scotland, we are super grateful for all the support we have received so far and I’m super stoked about being a part of this talented team!"

Mark Boyd said: “Looking forward to flying the flag for Scotland in Portugal at the European Championships, with our strongest ever squad for an international event”.

The fundraiser has been backed by a number of local businesses who have offered donation rewards to anyone who gives over a certain amount. For example, those who donate over £40 have the opportunity to grab themselves a surfing lesson with Coast to Coast Surf School. The school has been delivering high quality surf instruction to thousands for over 20 years and has solidified itself as one of the best surf schools in the UK.

All donations raised will go towards travel, accommodation and training costs. Those hoping to help can donate at the official Crowdfunder page .

A spokesperson for the fundraiser said: "The Scottish surfing team is self funded. This means competitors and volunteers have to cover their flights, accommodation, transport and coaching at the event. The Scottish team have set up a crowdfunder to aid Scotland to get to Portugal. Any contributions, donations or purchases are much appreciated. "

Seeing a Scottish Team take to the European stage will not only be a great opportunity for the current surfers but will make a wider community impact. The relatively small surfing community in Scotland can be inspired by the national team taking to the international stage, giving young up and coming surfers something to aspire to and promoting the active and healthy lifestyle surfing encourages to the community.