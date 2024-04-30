Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There’s nothing better than Edinburgh in the sun, and today many have taken to the city’s green spaces to enjoy the weather and climbing temperatures.

The Met Office predicted sunny spells and warmer weather in Edinburgh today and that appears to be the case, with temperatures of 17 degrees expected this afternoon.

Locals ate their lunch on the grass in Princes Street Gardens as they basked in the sun. And for those who are at school and work, the good news is the warmer temperatures are set to last until 8pm.

The Met Office has forecast a high of 17 degrees in Edinburgh today. Photo: Jorge Franganillo flickr

The Met Office said: “Lothian and Borders will be mainly dry and increasingly bright with some sunny spells, bringing a warmer day.”

Sunny weather is expected until 4pm when the forecast changes to cloudy. A high of 17 degrees is forecast for 5pm with the temperature slowly decreasing to 11 degrees by midnight. Further sunny spells are expected between 7pm and 8pm.

Wind speed is predicted to be mild throughout the day. The strongest winds are set for 2pm where there is a high of 15mph, before reducing to 7mph by 6pm.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, it will be a cloudy start to May with the Met Office predicting overcast weather changing to light rain by late morning tomorrow. Thursday and Friday will see much of the same with overcast weather forecast throughout day and temperatures dropping to an average of 10 and 11 degrees respectively.