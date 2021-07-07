Loganair flight declares mid-air emergency forcing plane to land at Edinburgh Airport
A flight from Inverness was forced to land in Edinburgh following a mid-air emergency on board.
The Loganair flight – LOG582 – left the Highlands city shortly after 2pm, and was due to arrive in Birmingham at 3.25pm on Wednesday.
But due to a passenger on board taking ill, a medical emergency was declared and the plane was forced to do a U-turn before landing in nearby Edinburgh Airport.
A spokeswoman for Loganair said: “Flight LM582 from Inverness to Birmingham was diverted to Edinburgh after a passenger became ill and a medical emergency was declared.
"The aircraft was met by emergency services and the passenger was taken off the plane by a sedan chair.
“The aircraft will continue on to its destination of Birmingham as soon as the crew and remaining passengers are able to do so.
“Safety as always is our number one priority, and we wish the passenger well.”