Auld Hag will open its doors in Edinburgh on 1 November and will team up with Tennent’s as it launches a limited edition German beer.

The brewery and viral food spot will mark the new Bavarian Pilsner with the world’s first ever Square Wurst - a Scottish classic with a German twist.

Customers can get their hands on both the Pilsner and Square Wurst from Auld Hag’s much-anticipated pop-up in Edinburgh from 7 November, with locations in Glasgow and Aberdeen also getting in on the act later in the month.

Auld Hag and Tennent's Lager are teaming up as the brewery launches a limited-edition Bavarian Pilsner. | Supplied

A German take on a roll and square sausage, the Square Wurst is inspired by the classic bratwurst sausage, made with Scottish ingredients - including dill-pickle sauerkraut and Tennent’s mustard , and a can of Tennent’s Pilsner.

The square wurst is an homage to the roots of the brewery. Founder Hugh Tennent visited Bavaria 140 years ago, where he discovered pilsner-style beer. That inspired him to create one of Scotland’s most popular lagers.

Joanne Motion, senior brand manager at Tennent’s Lager said: “There is nothing more Scottish than a roll and square sausage, and in Germany, the same can be said for a wurst. Creating the world’s first Square Wurst is a fun homage to our Bavarian roots and a delicious way to try our new limited edition.

“It’s been 140 years since Tennent’s changed the brewing landscape in Scotland, and there is no better way to celebrate than by releasing a limited edition lager in the style that inspired it all.”

To mark the launch, the brewery is partnering with three locations across Scotland to serve up a Square Wurst, a unique take on the Scottish classic. | Supplied

Gregg Boyd, founder at Auld Hag: “The Square Wurst is brilliant - bringing two iconic food cultures together to give the people of Scotland a true Scotland ‘meats’ Germany experience is what it’s all about. Our recipe uses the best Scottish ingredients, inspired by much-loved Bavarian flavours that we just know our customers are going to love.”

Auld Hag began life as a market stall in London, selling haggis, before opening a shop near Angel tube station in 2024. It became instantly popular, with long queues

Speaking to Glasgow World earlier this year, Gregg said the idea came from a desire to promote Scottish food in drink.

He said: “We wanted to focus on quality. Everything being baked on site, getting produce in from areas of Scotland that people may not even know is producing stuff, whether it be coffee roasted in Skye, chocolate made in the East End of Glasgow, beautiful smoked fish from the Highlands and we've got some fantastic cheese from the borders. So it's trying to take a wee bit of everything from across Scotland to showcase the very best produce."