Police were called to the collision on the M8, near to the Pyramid Business Park in Bathgate, at around 7.20am this morning.

Lane 2 of the eastbound carriageway is currently restricted as a result.

According to Traffic Scotland, police and TRISS are in attendance at the scene of the crash.

Traffic is heavy on approach and the current time expected for travelling eastbound is 45 minutes.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said:“Around 7.20 am on Wednesday, 27 July 2022, police received a report of a four vehicle crash on the M8 , near to the Pyramid Business Park, Bathgate.”