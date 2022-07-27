Long delays on M8 as police in West Lothian deal with collision at Bathgate junction

Traffic is heavy on the M8 near Bathgate, following a four-vehicle crash.

By Anna Bryan
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 8:34 am

Police were called to the collision on the M8, near to the Pyramid Business Park in Bathgate, at around 7.20am this morning.

Lane 2 of the eastbound carriageway is currently restricted as a result.

According to Traffic Scotland, police and TRISS are in attendance at the scene of the crash.

Traffic is heavy on approach and the current time expected for travelling eastbound is 45 minutes.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said:“Around 7.20 am on Wednesday, 27 July 2022, police received a report of a four vehicle crash on the M8 , near to the Pyramid Business Park, Bathgate.”

Traffic is heavy on the M8 near Bathgate after a collision.