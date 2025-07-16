Long-running controversial plans to turn an Edinburgh pub into student flats have been approved, despite the application receiving 105 objections.

The application by EH1 Students (Gorgie) Ltd was approved on July 10, for demolition of the existing Murrayfield Sports Bar at Westfield Road in Gorgie and the erection of a purpose-built six-storey student accommodation development with 80 student bedrooms, with associated amenity space, access, cycle parking and landscaping.

There were 123 representations received for this application. Consisting of 105 objections, 15 comments in support, and three neutral comments that appear to oppose the proposal in their content rather than take a neutral position. The representations include comments from three Ward Councillors, two of whom supported the proposal and one who objected.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA also objected to the plans due to flooding concerns from the nearby Water of Leith, with its senior planning officer Alisdair Milne stating: “It is our opinion that the fundamental issue remains the same, despite revised ground levels in the area surrounding the development site: safe access and egress is not thought to be achievable in the design flood scenario, with the site becoming an island of development which is surrounded by floodwaters.

“In summary, whilst we acknowledge the updated topographic data, we do not believe that this enables us to change our view that safe access/egress is achievable during the design flood event.”

However, the council’s flood management project officer Csanad Godor withdrew the department’s original objection in light of the new data provided by the applicant, stating: “With the new information provided, the applicant is now able to demonstrate flood-free access and egress to the building, during the design flood event (1:200-year flood event, which includes the allowance for climate change).

“The uncertainties regarding the garden wall have also been clarified now as surveys were undertaken and provided regarding its state.

“In light of the new, site-specific surveys received (topographical survey as well as the assessment of the garden wall), we believe that the proposals now align with our guidance and satisfies NPF4 Policy 22 as safe and dry access is now demonstrated. Therefore, we are now able to support the proposals.”

The developer said the new six-storey student block “can also help shift students out of flatted accommodation to free up much needed housing during a ‘housing emergency’”.

Recommending approval to the DM sub-committee, the council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “The proposal for purpose-built student accommodation is acceptable in principle and in the context of flood risk and climate change policies in the development plan following the completion of a robust flood risk assessment.

“The proposed design baseline flood level is accepted to provide safe and dry egress from the proposal in a 1 in 200 year flood event when climate change is considered.

“The proposal draws support from other policies of the development plan including those relating to its design and appearance, use of materials and their sustainability credentials, 20-minute neighbourhood principles and sustainable transport, use of a previously developed site, and its landscape and biodiversity features.

“Taking a balanced approach to applying the policies of the development plan the proposal is an efficient use of brownfield land in the established urban area of the city where flood risk is effectively understood and managed and the proposal is in broad compliance with the objectives of the development plan to support brownfield development in the urban area of the city at an appropriate site for student accommodation.

“Subject to recommended conditions it is recommended that planning permission be granted. There are no material considerations that outweigh this conclusion.”

The conditions attached to the approval include: The access/ egress route providing safe and dry access and egress from the application site to Westfield Court and onward to Alexander Drive shall be operational and available for use in full prior to the occupation of the development; The approved landscape scheme shall be implemented within six months of the occupation of the development.

While, a scheme for protecting all bedrooms and living rooms of the residential development against road traffic noise must be submitted and approved in writing by the council.

After the single-storey Gorgie pub is demolished, the six-storey student accommodation block will be built, with stepped features at levels three and four to the rear wing of the building. The fifth floor level will be set-back at the front elevation to Westfield Road.

Proposed materials include a mixture of engineered stone cladding mainly to the principal frontage combined with areas of glazing and metal cladding and feature cladding, brick to the east, west and southern elevations, bronze metal cladding to the top floor, and use of aluminium windows throughout. Solar panels are proposed on the flat roof of the set-back top floor.

The new building will be accessed from two different points off Westfield Road, one stepped and the other providing level surface; both entrance points from the street are a similar distance from the main entrance to the building.

Access to a landscaped courtyard and a terrace will be available from the upper ground floor amenity room and an egress at the eastern ground floor elevation.

Zero car parking is proposed. Refuse collection is proposed to be from the street, with a refuse store accessed via secure gate to the building's eastern side. Bicycle parking is included in a secure external store to the rear of the building. In total, 80 bicycle parking spaces are proposed for occupants of the building.

Among the 105 public objections on the council’s online planning portal, there was opposition to student accommodation in principle, as well as the impact on character of the area from additional student accommodation and associated population.

Other reasons for objecting included the impact on neighbouring amenity including daylight, sunlight, noise, odour, and privacy. Additionally, the height and scale of the building and inadequate amenity for future occupants were points of concern for local residents.

There were also concerns raised about the loss of existing pub use, the adverse impact on local services including health, dentistry, and public transport, increased traffic impact from vehicle movements to and from the development, inadequate pedestrian infrastructure on Westfield Road, the lack of general parking and accessible parking spaces, and drainage concerns.

Among the 15 comments in support, locals highlighted the proposal's positive effect on the area compared to the existing bar, supported the car free development, while some commented that the proposal addresses the city's housing emergency and alleviates pressure on the housing rental market.

An earlier application for the site, which outlined plans for 87 bedrooms, was originally refused planning permission after SEPA objected on the grounds of flood risk. The refusal of planning permission last year came despite a recommendation from the council's chief planning officer to approve the application, even though it went against the advice of SEPA, as has happened again for this application.

EH1 Students (Gorgie) Ltd now has three years to commence work on the site at Westfield Road.