Loretto School death: Boy, 17, dies after police called to Linkfield Road school in Musselburgh

Police say there appears to be ‘no suspicious circumstances’

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 8th May 2023, 11:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th May 2023, 12:19 BST

A teenage boy has died after he was rushed to hospital following an incident at one of Scotland’s oldest schools.

Emergency services were called to Loretto School in Linkfield Road, Musselburgh, shortly before 7pm on Tuesday, May 2 following reports of concern for a 17-year-old boy. The teenager was rushed to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary, where police say he died a short time later.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "At this time, there would appear to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report was submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.” Loretto School has been approached for comment.

Police were called to Loretto School in Musselburgh following reports of concern for a 17-year-old boy. Picture: Google MapsPolice were called to Loretto School in Musselburgh following reports of concern for a 17-year-old boy. Picture: Google Maps
Police were called to Loretto School in Musselburgh following reports of concern for a 17-year-old boy. Picture: Google Maps
