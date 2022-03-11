Package for Lorraine Kelly sparked ITV security alert that forced shows off air

Lorraine Kelly has said it was a gift from a film company addressed to her that sparked a security alert at ITV that prompted the building to be evacuated and two Tube stations to be closed.

By Laura Harding
Friday, 11th March 2022, 9:46 am

ITV’s live shows were taken off air on Thursday and police were called after the suspicious package was delivered to the London studios where the daytime programmes are filmed.

This Morning went off air suddenly and Loose Women did not air a live show, while Tube stations White City and Wood Lane, which are both near to Television Centre, were closed.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, host Ben Shephard asked Kelly if she was responsible for the evacuation.

She replied: “I am told it was somebody from a film company had sent me a wee present and it had a battery in it and when they x-rayed it, it looked a little bit suspicious.

“But it was all fine and dandy and it’s OK.”

This Morning went to an advert break during the final 15 minutes of the live show but, when it returned, a compilation episode started airing.

Panel show Loose Women, which is on ITV immediately after This Morning, also did not air a live show.

Instead, viewers were shown presenter Nadia Sawalha telling viewers they were seeing a “very special episode” of Loose Women.

ITV’s live programming returned in time for the lunchtime news at 1.30pm.

A statement from the channel on Thursday said: “Due to a suspected security alert, the building which ITV daytime broadcast from was safely evacuated.

““We apologise for the interruption to the schedule and we have now returned to normal programming.”

