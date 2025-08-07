A Lothian MSP claims it has "never been less safe" for children to walk to school in Edinburgh.

Tory MSP Miles Briggs made the comment after obtaining official data showing the number of lollipop patrols in the city had dropped by nearly 18 per cent over the past decade.

But transport bosses dismissed his claim, which they said was not backed by any evidence.

The figures, which Mr Briggs received following a Freedom of Information request, showed that in 2015 there were 169 school crossing patrol officers, but in 2025 that had fallen to 139.

He said: “Parents across Edinburgh have noticed an absence of lollipop men and women in comparison to years past.

“They are rightly concerned about the impact this has on road safety, especially with so many areas getting busier with new housing.

“Both the Scottish Government and council keep saying they want more kids to walk to school.

“And yet this cut in crossing patrollers suggests it’s never been less safe for children and their families to do so.

“The SNP government must explain why it continually cuts council budgets to the bone, resulting in reductions such as these which put kids’ safety at risk.”

However, Edinburgh’s Labour transport convener Stephen Jenkinson rejected Mr Briggs' claim that it had never been less safe for children walking to school.

He said: "That's quite a strong claim to make and it doesn't seem to be backed up by any evidence apart from his own say so.

"School road safety is hugely important to me and to the council. Over the past 12 months we have placed a real focus on improving the experience of children getting back and forwards to school."

Earlier this year, the transport committee agreed to scrap 17 school crossing sites where the council had been unable to recruit a lollipop person. Some had been without a crossing guide for 15 years or more and many now had a pedestrian crossing.

Cllr Jenkinson said there had been historic issues around recruitment of school crossing patrol officers. "The council took over the responsibility from the police but never changed it, so we have now taken steps to rationalise some of the routes previously covered."

But he said lollipop patrols were just one element of making sure children's journeys to and from school were as safe as possible.

"Mr Briggs is right that we are encouraging children and parents to take more active travel routes to school. But I don't agree it's less safe than it was a few years ago."

He said there had been a "constant improvement" in safety measures, including the roll-out of school streets, where cars are banned outside schools, either fully or between certain hours, as well as improved pedestrian crossings, widened pavements, segregated cycle lanes and 20mph limits.

“Putting this front and centre as a policy for the council is the right thing to do and I’m convinced we will continue to move in the direction on road safety and school rod safety in particular.”