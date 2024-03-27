Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services are on the scene of a 'medical emergency' at Edinburgh Airport, with buses being diverted away from the area.

Lothian Buses advised on their website that due to road closures in the area, passengers travelling on services 100, 200 and 400 will be affected. Bus tickets will be accepted on Edinburgh trams so passengers can complete their journeys.

Passengers travelling to Edinburgh Airport by bus will face disruption following a 'medical incident'

A spokesperson for Edinburgh Airport said: "Our highly trained staff assisted with a medical incident as first responders before assisting the emergency services upon arrival."

Shortly before 5pm, Edinburgh Travel News reported: “Due to a medical incident at the airport, Lothian Bus services are unable to serve the stances and are terminating / starting at Ingliston Park & Ride. Your bus ticket can be used on the tram between the airport and the Park & Ride.”

Lothian Buses wrote: “Due to a road closure buses are unable to serve Edinburgh Airport and are instead terminating at Ingliston Park & Ride until further notice.”

Edinburgh Trams said: “Due to a Medical Emergency on the Airlink 100, We are accepting Lothian Bus tickets between Ingliston Park and Ride and the Airport, to allow passengers to complete their journey.”