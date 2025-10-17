Lothian Buses celebrates a century of keeping Edinburgh moving through the night

Lothian is marking 100 years of NightBus operations this October, celebrating a century of keeping Edinburgh moving through the night.

The award-winning operator has delivered nighttime services for customers travelling in the wee hours since 1925, when night bus services were first introduced and comprised of two winter-only services for workers.

Lothian are celebrating 100 years of its NightBus services in Edinburgh this month with a dedicated campaign to mark the milestone. | Lothian

Today, Lothian operates one of the UK’s most comprehensive NightBus networks, with 18 routes running across the capital, Midlothian, East Lothian and West Lothian.

Keith Finlay, head of commercial at Lothian, said: “Our NightBus services are a lifeline for the people of Edinburgh and the Lothians, and over the last 100 years we have delivered safe and reliable public transport through the night.

“None of this would be possible without the dedication of our NightBus drivers and the teams working tirelessly behind the scenes, whose commitment ensures the trusted service our customers rely on.

“Lothian is delighted to celebrate this milestone, and excited to see our NightBus network continue to play such an important role for our customers in the years ahead.”

A Lothian night bus on Princes Street, Edinburgh in November, 2000. | TSPL

Over the course of the month, Lothian will mark the centenary of its NightBus network with a campaign to celebrate the milestone, raise awareness of the network and pay tribute to the dedicated team who work through the night to ensure services run smoothly.