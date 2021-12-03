Lothian buses divert after vehicle hits Newcraighall rail bridge
Buses in have been forced to divert, after a vehicle struck a rail bridge in Newcraighall.
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 10:40 am
A rail bridge on Newcraighall Road, next to the Park and Ride, was struck by a vehicle sometime this morning.
According to reports, a lorry has been removed, but there is still debris in the area.
At 9.45am, Lothian buses tweeted that the number 30 was being diverted from Newcraighall Road.
Police Scotland have not been called to the scene. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted for comment.