Lothian Buses has taken over an East Lothian coach operator which has been serving the local community for more than 40 years.

Family business Eve Coaches, founded in 1978, has a fleet of 30 vehicles and runs a number of local bus services, as well as private hire services and school work. Following he purchase, Lothian Buses said it intended to continue operating the existing services under the Eve Coaches brand in East Lothian.

And it plans to expand its own coach and tours offering in East Lothian.

Dunbar-based Eve Coaches has been bought by Lothian Buses, but the name will continue to be used by the new owner.

According to its website, Eve Coaches, based in Dunbar, has 30 coaches for hire, offering a full range of seating capacities, including Scotland's first 100-seater. The company was Best UK Coach Operator in 2015 and a finalist again the following year.

It also operates a host of school services and several regular local bus services, including Dunbar to North Berwick and Haddington to North Berwick. It is understood the company approached Lothian Buses bout a takeover due to planned retirement.