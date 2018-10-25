Luxury bridal gown? Rachel’s on the case

A desire to modernise the stereotype of the unapproachable high-end retailer has brought yet another accolade for Edinburgh-based bridal stylist Rachel Snedden.

Her boutique, Rachel Scott Couture, has just been recognised for ‘Best Customer Experience in the UK’ at this year’s Drapers Independents Awards.

Driven by a love of fine fabrics, Rachel launched her business in 2004 after completing a degree in the Science of Textiles at Heriot Watt University. From modest beginnings – offering just seven dresses in a small loft space – she now operates from prestigious premises on Dundas Street, showcasing 75 dresses from the UK’s leading designers, including royal couturier Stewart Parvin.

Her success has already given her the pulling power to attract other high-profile designers such as Temperley London and Amanda Wakeley, for whom she is the exclusive stockist in Scotland.

While reports suggest that the average spend on a wedding dress in Scotland has dropped to £1274, that figure has increased to £3350 at Rachel Scott Couture, with dresses ranging from £2500 to £6500.

Her modern approach to customer service is about demonstrating that it is possible to offer luxury items and still be an approachable, friendly and fun brand. She also avoids being led by trends, preferring to be guided by the personality of the client and tailoring a bespoke look and service around them as an individual. The Drapers Awards, rewarding businesses that are changing the landscape of UK fashion, saw the boutique score a 100 per cent satisfaction rating in a secret shopper survey.

“To be recognised at such a high level for the genuine and personal customer service we offer, when that’s at the core of what we do, makes winning this award a particularly special one,” says Rachel.

