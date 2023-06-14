News you can trust since 1873
M8 crash Edinburgh: One person rushed to hospital after emergency services called to crash

Emergency services descended on the M8 after a crash
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 14th Jun 2023, 09:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 13:21 BST

One person was taken to hospital following a crash on the M8 in Edinburgh is causing long delays for drivers.

The collision took place on the M8 at Junction Two, shortly before 8am on Wednesday, June 14. Emergency services, including police and ambulances, were called to the scene. One person was taken to hospital. Drivers faced long delays of up to 40 minutes, however, traffic has returned to normal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.50am on Wednesday, 14 June, 2023 officers were called to a report of a two vehicle crash westbound on the M8, near Newbridge. Emergency services are in attendance." A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 07:54 to attend a 2-car road traffic collision on Junction 2, M8. An ambulance and a Special Operations Response Team (SORT) were dispatched, and one patient was transported to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.”

One taken to hospital after crash on M8 in Edinburgh.One taken to hospital after crash on M8 in Edinburgh.
