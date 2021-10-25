The incident, which happened on Sunday October 17 on the M8 westbound, near Whitburn, involved two vehicles - a brown Ford Focus and a black Volkswagen Golf.

A 14-year-old was killed as a result of the crash, with a six-year-old boy hospitalised.

It is understood the boy remains in hospital and is in a critical but stable condition.

The occupants of the Ford Focus – a man, a woman, and two children – were all taken to hospital for treatment.

Part of the road was closed for around five hours to allow the police to investigate, however, collision investigations are still ongoing.

Sergeant Jennifer Forbes said: “Our thoughts are with the girl’s family at this incredibly distressing time. We continue to support them as we investigate how this crash happened.

The crash occured on the M8 westbound, near to junction 4A for Whitburn, in West Lothian.

“I’d ask any witnesses to the crash who are yet to come forward to do so at their earliest opportunity.”

Anyone with information on the crash should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 1158 of 17 October 2021.

