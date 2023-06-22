M8 crash: One person rushed to hospital after emergency services called to M8 crash near Livingston
One person has been rushed to hospital following a collision on the M8.
The three-car crash took place on the M8 at Junction Three Livingston, in West Lothian, shortly before 11.30am on Thursday, June 22. Emergency services, including police and ambulances, were called to the scene. One person was taken to hospital at the Royal Infirmary. One eastbound lane was blocked due to the crash, with Edinburgh-bound drivers facing delays of around an hour and 10 minutes. Traffic Scotland warned motorists, writing: “traffic is extremely heavy in the area”. All lanes have now been cleared and traffic has returned to normal
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.25am on Thursday, 22 June, police were called to a report of a three vehicle road crash on the M8 eastbound near junction 3, Livingston. Officers are at the scene assisting.” A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call today to attend a road traffic collision on the M8 at Junction 3. We transported one patient to New Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.”