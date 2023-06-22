The three-car crash took place on the M8 at Junction Three Livingston, in West Lothian, shortly before 11.30am on Thursday, June 22. Emergency services, including police and ambulances, were called to the scene. One person was taken to hospital at the Royal Infirmary. One eastbound lane was blocked due to the crash, with Edinburgh-bound drivers facing delays of around an hour and 10 minutes. Traffic Scotland warned motorists, writing: “traffic is extremely heavy in the area”. All lanes have now been cleared and traffic has returned to normal