M8 West Lothian traffic: Police on scene at three-vehicle crash on M8 between Bathgate and Livingston

Three vehicles crash on M8 in West Lothian during rush-hour

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 15th Mar 2023, 11:41 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 11:41 GMT

Police are in attendance at a collision on the busy carriageway in West Lothian. Officers were alerted to the three-vehicle crash at around 9.50am on Wednesday, March 15. The collision took place on the M8 Westbound between Junction 3a Bathgate and Junction 3 Livingston. Police are currently in attendance at the scene. All Westbound lanes were restricted for a short time after the crash, but the road is now clear. Traffic is running normally.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said : "Around 9.50am on Wednesday, 15 March, 2023 we received a report of a crash involving three vehicles. Officers are at the scene."

Police were called to a three-vehicle crash on the M8 between Bathgate and Livingston in West Lothian.
