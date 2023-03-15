Police are in attendance at a collision on the busy carriageway in West Lothian. Officers were alerted to the three-vehicle crash at around 9.50am on Wednesday, March 15. The collision took place on the M8 Westbound between Junction 3a Bathgate and Junction 3 Livingston. Police are currently in attendance at the scene. All Westbound lanes were restricted for a short time after the crash, but the road is now clear. Traffic is running normally.