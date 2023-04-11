Drivers faced delays after a collision on the bridge which connects Edinburgh and Fife this afternoon.The multi-vehicle crash took place on the southbound carriageway of the M90 Queensferry Crossing, near South Queensferry, at around 12.20pm on Tuesday, April 11.

Emergency services were called to the scene, with police and an ambulance arriving soon after the incident. It is not known whether anyone was seriously injured in the crash.

Following the collision, there were queues of traffic, with drivers facing delays of around 15 minutes on the approach. The road has now been cleared. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving four vehicles on the M90 southbound at the Queensferry Crossing around 12.20pm on Tuesday, 11 April. The vehicles were moved off the carriageway and the road fully cleared shortly before 1pm.” The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.