News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago 17-year-old boy stabbed to death outside London primary school
2 hours ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
2 hours ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request
3 hours ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
4 hours ago BBC announces full schedule and presenters for King’s coronation
4 hours ago BBC confirm full list of presenters for King Charles III’s coronation

M90 crash: Queensferry Crossing near Edinburgh blocked as emergency services called to four-vehicle crash

Emergency services called to Queensferry Crossing following crash

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 11th Apr 2023, 12:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 14:02 BST

Drivers faced delays after a collision on the bridge which connects Edinburgh and Fife this afternoon.The multi-vehicle crash took place on the southbound carriageway of the M90 Queensferry Crossing, near South Queensferry, at around 12.20pm on Tuesday, April 11.

Emergency services were called to the scene, with police and an ambulance arriving soon after the incident. It is not known whether anyone was seriously injured in the crash.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following the collision, there were queues of traffic, with drivers facing delays of around 15 minutes on the approach. The road has now been cleared. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving four vehicles on the M90 southbound at the Queensferry Crossing around 12.20pm on Tuesday, 11 April. The vehicles were moved off the carriageway and the road fully cleared shortly before 1pm.” The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

Drivers face delays on M90 South Queensferry near Edinburgh following crash. (Photo credit: Traffic Scotland)Drivers face delays on M90 South Queensferry near Edinburgh following crash. (Photo credit: Traffic Scotland)
Drivers face delays on M90 South Queensferry near Edinburgh following crash. (Photo credit: Traffic Scotland)