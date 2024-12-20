Three brothers have gone viral after racking up more 1 million views on one Instagram video ahead of an upcoming row across the Pacific.

The Edinburgh-born Maclean brothers, Jamie, Ewan, and Lachlan, will set out for the Pacific Ocean rowing challenge in April 2025 and have been providing updates to their social media followers. However, one video has caught the Internet’s attention - with more than a million views on Instagram.

Two of the brothers are filmed training for the 14,000 km journey, with the video capturing the two men swaying side to side before the boat tips over with frightening ease, almost submerging them - however, thankfully the video is just a training exercise.

One comment read: “Damn this looks mental”

The Maclean brothers with their boat in which they will row across the Pacific ocean. Pictured off Toward, South Cowal, Dunoon. They are, from foreground back- Ewan, Jamie and Lachlan | Story Shop

The video was filmed near Drumbeg, a remote tiny hamlet in Northern Scotland where they are basing themselves for intense training ahead of the Rare Whisky 101 Pacific Row, from Lima in Peru to Sydney, Australia.

Jamie, who runs a workshop making saunas in Glasgow, said: “The task that we’re embarking on is of course daunting, and not one that we take lightly. The last six months have seen us commit ourselves entirely for training – this video is just a fraction of our training, and an even smaller fraction of the dangers we’ll face rowing across the Pacific.

“We’ve been lucky enough to train with Chloe Lanthier, a sport performance consultant to create a sport specific, dynamic, multi-dimensional and higher-volume training schedule to optimise performance. Chloë is a world expert in biomechanics, injury prevention and sport performance. She works with professional athletes and teams around the world and is a performance physiologist scientist for NASA. This drill was her idea. It’s designed to prepare us for the worst.

“Training has been gruelling but we’re more ready now both for long hours on the oars and potentially capsizing.”

Four years ago, the brothers, who all studied in Glasgow, broke three world records rowing across the Atlantic Ocean. They’re now aiming to break a further two world records, including the record for the fastest human-powered crossing of the full Pacific Ocean, as they row for 120 days non-stop and unsupported.

The state-of-the-art boat, which they’ve helped to build alongside fellow ocean rower Mark Slats to take on the challenge, weighs just 280 kg and is believed to be “lightest and strongest ocean rowing boat ever made”.