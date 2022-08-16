Major blaze at Kirkcaldy High Street store that was scene of cannabis raid
Police have sealed of parts of Kirkcaldy High Street as fire crews tackle a blaze in an empty store that was the scene of a major cannabis raid earlier this summer.
More than a dozen firefighters are at the scene after fire broke out in the former WH Smith store.
The same empty building was the scene of a £1m cannabis farm raid in May.
High Street and the adjacent Hill Street - which is the focus of the emergency services efforts - are both closed off by police.
An ambulance also attended the scene.
The drama began around 7:30pm.
Read More
Eyewitnesses say they saw youngsters running from the area shortly before smoke could be seen billowing from the back of the building.
Flames were also seen on the roof and at one of the service doors on Hill Street.
A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they were at the scene and a statement would be issued later.
The former WHSmith shop has been empty since it closed in February 2021.
It is understood it has since been sold at auction.
In May this year, it was the scene of police activity as officers executed a search warrant, and uncovered cannabis with an estimated street value of £1m.
The building was subsequently boarded up, but the back door was kicked at the start of last week, and it was also wide open again this afternoon.