More than a dozen firefighters are at the scene after fire broke out in the former WH Smith store.

The same empty building was the scene of a £1m cannabis farm raid in May.

High Street and the adjacent Hill Street - which is the focus of the emergency services efforts - are both closed off by police.

Fife crews tackle the blaze at the former WHSmith store in Kirkcaldy High Street (Pic: Fife Free Press)

An ambulance also attended the scene.

The drama began around 7:30pm.

Eyewitnesses say they saw youngsters running from the area shortly before smoke could be seen billowing from the back of the building.

Flames were also seen on the roof and at one of the service doors on Hill Street.

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they were at the scene and a statement would be issued later.

The former WHSmith shop has been empty since it closed in February 2021.

It is understood it has since been sold at auction.

In May this year, it was the scene of police activity as officers executed a search warrant, and uncovered cannabis with an estimated street value of £1m.