Livingston Designer Outlet has announced the reopening of its Calvin Klein shop later this week, following a major expansion and full refit of the store.

Re-opening on Thursday, September 4, the newly refitted designer store has doubled in size, creating a brighter and more specious shopping experience while also providing shoppers with more opportunities to browse their favourite Calvin Klein collections.

The new larger store will see Calvin Klein taking on the empty unit next door to its current West Lothian store, which has been empty since 2020 when Tommy Hillfiger took on half of a larger unit and left the other half vacant.

Calvin Klein will re-open it's Livingston store following renovation and expansion works, taking on the vacant unit next door to the current shop. | BWP

The new larger store will include an expanded underwear department for men and women, with outlet savings of up to 70 per cent off regular retail prices.

The current Calvin Klein store was closed today, Monday, September 1, to allow for final renovation works to take place, before the larger new store opens to the public on Thursday.

To celebrate the re-opening, shoppers are invited to join in the launch day fun on Thursday with an exclusive 20 per cent bounce-back discount.

Michelle Whitelaw, centre director at Livingston Designer Outlet said: “We are delighted to announce the re-opening of Calvin Klein at Livingston Designer Outlet.

“The new store is bigger, brighter and packed with even more collections our shoppers will love. What’s more, the opening day offer is set to be a real highlight – it’s not to be missed”.

The reopening of Calvin Klein adds to the line-up of designer names at Livingston Designer Outlet, including Tommy Hilfiger, Hugo Boss and the recently refitted Lacoste.