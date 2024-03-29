Breaking
A1 closed between Musselburgh and Dalkeith after crash with drivers facing delays
The A1 Westbound has been shut between Musselburgh and Dalkeith since around 6.30am.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A major East Lothian road has been closed following an early-morning crash.
The A1 Westbound has been shut between Musselburgh and Dalkeith since around 6.30am. It is unclear how many vehicles were involved and if any injuries have been sustained.
Major congestion is being faced by drivers as a result of the smash, including on the alternative route through Wallyford.
Police Scotland has been approached for comment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.