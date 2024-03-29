Breaking

A1 closed between Musselburgh and Dalkeith after crash with drivers facing delays

The A1 Westbound has been shut between Musselburgh and Dalkeith since around 6.30am.
By Jamie Saunderson
Published 29th Mar 2024, 09:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A major East Lothian road has been closed following an early-morning crash.

The A1 Westbound has been shut between Musselburgh and Dalkeith since around 6.30am. It is unclear how many vehicles were involved and if any injuries have been sustained.

Major congestion is being faced by drivers as a result of the smash, including on the alternative route through Wallyford.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Related topics:East Lothian

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.