Major road into Edinburgh closed by morning rush hour crash at Hillend
The A702 is currently closed in both directions between Easter Howgate and Hillend, with traffic diverted via the A703, and congestion reported in the area around the busy Midlothian road this morning.
Traffic Scotland posted at 745am this morning, Monday, July 21: “The #A702 is currently CLOSED in both directions between Easter Howgate and Hillend due to a collision. Traffic using the #A703 as an alternative. Things are already beginning to look slow so please #TakeCare.”
Adding: “Road users are advised to use an alternative route and expect longer than normal journey times.”
Earlier, at 6.54am, AA Traffic News said: “Road closed and queuing traffic due to crash on A702 both ways from A703 Seafield Moor Road to Old Woodside.”
