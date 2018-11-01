Major rush hour delays on M90 after car goes up in flames

Have your say

Drivers faced major disruption on the M90 this morning after a car burst into flames.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at junction 2 Pitreavie at 6.40am on Thursday.

As a result, huge tailbacks were caused towards the Queensferry Crossing.

A Traffic Scotland spokesman said: “Traffic is busier than normal due to the junction two off-slip to the A823 being blocked by a car fire.

“Southbound is queuing around J2A and J2 Pitreavie to the Queensferry Crossing.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman added: “We requested for assistance from the highways team due to a diesel spillage.

“We left at 7.25am.”

