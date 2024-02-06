Make 2nds Count and Dalkeith Country Park celebrate £8000 raised during charity partnership

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Make 2nds Count proudly announced the successful conclusion of its two-year charity partnership with Dalkeith Country Park, a historic estate and visitor attraction near Edinburgh.

Generous contributions from the community and visitors resulted in an impressive total of over £8,217.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These funds will play a vital role in supporting Make 2nds Count's initiatives, including the monthly Tea and a Chat events in Edinburgh, Birdsong yoga, and providing meaningful gifts for retreats aimed at supporting patients.

Finalists at Broxburn Academy.

The meaningful collaboration, which commenced in January 2022, was initiated through a close connection with Karen Henderson, a patient ambassador for Make 2nds Count. The Karen Henderson Legacy Fund, established by her husband, has become a beacon of support for Make 2nds Count and was the driving force behind this inspiring partnership.

Alistair Henderson commented: "The Karen Henderson Legacy Fund would like to thank everyone at Restoration Yard and Dalkeith Country Park for their fantastic support over the last 2 years, helping make life that little bit better and happier for Secondary Breast Cancer patients.

Karen had a special bond with RY and DCP over the years, she loved a visit there to shop, to walk and to catch up with friends therefore it has been so nice that that relationship has been able to continue on through Karen's Legacy Fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the very start when we launched Karen's Legacy Fund at RY back in May 2021 through; the 500 Mile Challenge, several fashion show events, the planting of Karen's Tree, Karen's Collection sale, etc etc both RY and DCP have been such enthusiastic and helpful supporters of both Karen's Legacy Fund as well as Karen's family and we appreciate it all greatly.”

Finalists at Preston Lodge.

Make 2nds Count and Dalkeith Country Park united with the common goal of raising vital funds for the charity and spreading awareness about secondary breast cancer. Over the course of two years, the partnership flourished with numerous successful fundraising initiatives.

Notable events included seasonal fashion shows with luxury raffles at Restoration Yard, The Kitchen Menu Donations – donating 50p from every dessert - a Wishing Tree at the 2022 Spectacle of Light and an online art auction as part of the Inception Art Show at Dalkeith Palace.

Make 2nds Count expressed heartfelt gratitude to both the team at Dalkeith Country Park and the local community, with Emma Hall, Head of Operations saying: “We are so thankful for the overwhelming support received over the past two years. From community members who attended events, and made generous donations, local press whose coverage helped shine a spotlight on the initiative, further amplifying awareness and to the team at Dalkeith Country Park who have been amazing and so supportive of our cause.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the partnership, Dalkeith Country Park displayed informative signage throughout the park during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. These signs aimed to educate visitors about the signs, symptoms, and key statistics related to secondary breast cancer, highlighting the little-known form of incurable cancer which claims 1,000 lives each month in the UK and is currently affecting 61,000 people.

Reflecting on the positive experience, Make 2nds Count and Dalkeith Country Park jointly celebrated the success of their partnership. This collaboration exemplifies the impact that can be made when communities and organisations come together for a common cause.

Stephen Begg, Operations Manager at Dalkeith Country Park, says: “Everyone at Dalkeith Country Park and Restoration Yard is ecstatic to have raised such an impressive amount for Make 2nds Count. It’s been wonderful working with Make 2nds Count and gaining insight into the amazing work they do to support patients and families living with secondary breast cancer. We are thrilled to have been part of their efforts for the last two years”