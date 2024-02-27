Man, 23, hospitalised after Edinburgh park assault as police mount cordon
A man has been hospitalised after an assault in an Edinburgh park.
Police were called to Pilrig Street just after 2pm today. The 23-year-old was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.
Officers have taped off an area of the pavement stretching from Pilrig Gardens to the entrance to Pilrig Park. The cordon also covers a nearby bus stop.
Two police cars remain at the scene.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware a man having been assaulted at a park on Pilrig Street in Edinburgh shortly after 2pm on Tuesday, 27 February.
“The 23-year-old man has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and enquiries are ongoing."