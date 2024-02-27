Man, 23, hospitalised after Edinburgh park assault as police mount cordon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been hospitalised after an assault in an Edinburgh park.

Police were called to Pilrig Street just after 2pm today. The 23-year-old was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers have taped off an area of the pavement stretching from Pilrig Gardens to the entrance to Pilrig Park. The cordon also covers a nearby bus stop.

Police have taped off a section of Pilrig Street after a man was assaulted

Two police cars remain at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware a man having been assaulted at a park on Pilrig Street in Edinburgh shortly after 2pm on Tuesday, 27 February.