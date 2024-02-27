News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Man, 23, hospitalised after Edinburgh park assault as police mount cordon

He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh
By Jamie Saunderson
Published 27th Feb 2024, 15:44 GMT
Updated 27th Feb 2024, 18:11 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man has been hospitalised after an assault in an Edinburgh park.

Police were called to Pilrig Street just after 2pm today. The 23-year-old was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers have taped off an area of the pavement stretching from Pilrig Gardens to the entrance to Pilrig Park. The cordon also covers a nearby bus stop.

Police have taped off a section of Pilrig Street after a man was assaultedPolice have taped off a section of Pilrig Street after a man was assaulted
Police have taped off a section of Pilrig Street after a man was assaulted

Two police cars remain at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware a man having been assaulted at a park on Pilrig Street in Edinburgh shortly after 2pm on Tuesday, 27 February.

“The 23-year-old man has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and enquiries are ongoing."

Related topics:Police ScotlandEdinburghDisruptionPolice