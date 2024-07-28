Man, 25, hospitalised in Midlothian crash as police appeal for witnesses
The driver was rushed to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh after the smash, which took place on the B6372 around one mile south-west of Temple.
Emergency services raced to the scene where a black Ford Fiesta had crashed.
The man will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal over an alleged driving offence.
While recovery was arranged the road was closed. It has now re-opened.
Police constable Andy Ross, Dalkeith Road Policing, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash and we are appealing to any witnesses to contact police.
“We also ask any drivers in the area at the time with dash-cam footage to come forward.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 1259 of Saturday, 27 July, 2024.”
