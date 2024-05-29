Man, 28, arrested over Edinburgh bin lorry crash that killed 11-year-old Thomas Wong
A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an Edinburgh crash which killed an 11-year-old boy while he cycled to school.
Thomas Wong was struck by a bin lorry on the city’s Whitehouse Road on Friday, March 1. He died at the scene.
The Cramond Primary School pupil was described by his devastated family as the ‘perfect son’ while his death sparked debate over safety for cyclists on the busy route.
Police Scotland says enquiries are ongoing into the collision.
Thomas’ family said following his death: "He was the best little brother to his older sister and was adored by all his family. Thomas went to Cramond Primary School, which he loved.
“He made good friends there. We will all miss him terribly. We are very grateful for all the sympathy and heartfelt messages we have received from people. Thank you.”
Cramond head teacher Helen Donaldson added: ““He was kind and always eager to support others, and will be greatly missed by all of us.”
