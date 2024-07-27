Man, 46, hospitalised after Edinburgh city centre street brawl

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man was hospitalised after a fight in Edinburgh city centre yesterday evening.

A witness described seeing people trade blows at Hunter Square while families dined a stone’s throw away.

Police were called to the scene at around 6.35pm and a man was taken to hospital to be treated.

The 45-year-old was later arrested in connection with a separate matter.

Anti-social behaviour at Hunter Square is an issue the police are tackling

Officers say enquiries are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 6.35pm on Friday, 26 July, 2024 officers were called to a report of an assault in the Hunter Square area of Edinburgh.

"A 45-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment. He was later arrested in connection with an outstanding matter.

"Enquiries into the assault are ongoing."

Writing on X, witness John Mitchell said: “6pm tonight Hunter Square families in outside tables. Brawling by those with alcohol/drug issues a daily occurrence.