Man, 46, hospitalised after Edinburgh city centre street brawl
A witness described seeing people trade blows at Hunter Square while families dined a stone’s throw away.
Police were called to the scene at around 6.35pm and a man was taken to hospital to be treated.
The 45-year-old was later arrested in connection with a separate matter.
Officers say enquiries are ongoing.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 6.35pm on Friday, 26 July, 2024 officers were called to a report of an assault in the Hunter Square area of Edinburgh.
"A 45-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment. He was later arrested in connection with an outstanding matter.
"Enquiries into the assault are ongoing."
Writing on X, witness John Mitchell said: “6pm tonight Hunter Square families in outside tables. Brawling by those with alcohol/drug issues a daily occurrence.
“Although these folk need help there has to be behavioural limits. Unfair to businesses, alarming for residents and tourists. We need action NOW!”
