Man, 56, dies following house fire in Tranent

A 56-year-old man has died following a house fire in East Lothian.

Emergency services were called to the property on John Crescent in Tranent at around 7.50am on Tuesday.

Fire crews from Tranent and Musselburgh attended the scene, as well as the Scottish Ambulance Service.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “As a result of this incident, a 56-year-old man sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where he sadly passed away.

“A 23-year-old man was also taken to hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation and was later released.

“Neighbouring addresses were evacuated as a precaution before occupants were allowed to return to their homes.

“A joint investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire is continuing.”

