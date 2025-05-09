Man appears at Edinburgh sheriff court accused of attempted murder of police officer
Andrew Yorkston, 34, faced the allegation along with a series of road traffic offences when he appeared in the dock during a private hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, May 8.
Yorkston, from Haddington, East Lothian, is also charged with dangerous driving, driving a vehicle while disqualified and driving without any valid insurance.
He is also said to have driven a vehicle while unfit through drink or drugs and failed to provide a sample of breath when required to do so and to have possessed an offensive weapon.
He made no plea and the case was continued for further examination. Yorkston was remanded in custody and is due to appear back at the Capital court within eight days.
The court appearance comes after a police officer was allegedly struck by a car at around 3.55pm on Tuesday May 6 at High Street, Haddington. Ambulance crews attended and the police officer was taken the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment and was released shortly after.