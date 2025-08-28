A man was arrested and an Edinburgh road closed following a disturbance in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called to a property at Restalrig Avenue at 1am this morning, Thursday, August 28, and a 55-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

The street was closed while police carried out enquiries this morning and people have been told to avoid the area.

Police were called to Restalrig Avenue in the early hours of Thursday, August 28. | Google Maps

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Restalrig Avenue in Edinburgh is closed following a disturbance at a property.

“Officers were called around 1am on Thursday, August 28 and a 55-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

“The road will remain closed while enquiries are carried out and the public is urged to avoid the area.”