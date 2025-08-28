Man arrested and Edinburgh road closed following early morning disturbance in Restalrig
Police were called to a property at Restalrig Avenue at 1am this morning, Thursday, August 28, and a 55-year-old man was arrested at the scene.
The street was closed while police carried out enquiries this morning and people have been told to avoid the area.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Restalrig Avenue in Edinburgh is closed following a disturbance at a property.
“Officers were called around 1am on Thursday, August 28 and a 55-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
“The road will remain closed while enquiries are carried out and the public is urged to avoid the area.”