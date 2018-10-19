Man arrested for mistreatment of dog found abandoned in Bathgate

A man has been arrested in connection with the abandonment of a mistreated dog which had to be put down.

Officers were called out to a roundabout near to Wester Inch and Tesco on Blackburn Road, Bathgate, during the early hours of Monday, 3 September.

The dog, which was alone and could barely walk, was found severely malnourished with its ribs visible and had cuts and untreated abscesses on its body.

It was taken to an emergency vets in Whitburn however, despite best efforts, the dog sadly had to be put down the following day

PC Kat MacKay of Bathgate Police Station said: “We are very grateful to the public for their support and assistance with our investigation

“A 41-year-old man has now been charged in connection with this and is expected to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Monday 22nd October.”

