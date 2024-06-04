Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police boarded the Ibiza-bound plane after it was forced to land at Bristol.

A man has been arrested for an alleged sex offence after an Edinburgh Jet2 flight was forced to divert to Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed they boarded the Ibiza-bound plane after crew raised concerns for the welfare of a passenger. The person in question received medical help after the plane landed this morning.

Officers say they took a man into custody after acting on intelligence relating to an alleged incident on the flight.

Jet2 said a standby aircraft would carry the rest of the passengers to the popular Spanish party destination.

A spokesman for the force said: "A Jet2 flight from Edinburgh to Ibiza was safely diverted to Bristol Airport this morning (Tuesday 4 June).

“The crew raised concerns regarding a passenger, who has received medical attention upon landing.

"Attending officers subsequently received information, prompting the arrest of a male passenger on suspicion of a sexual offence, who has been taken into custody. We can confirm this relates to an alleged incident onboard the aircraft.

“Enquiries into what happened are at an early stage and continue.”

A spokesperson for Jet2 added: "We can confirm that flight LS789 from Edinburgh to Ibiza diverted to Bristol Airport earlier today, so that police could offload a passenger following an incident onboard.