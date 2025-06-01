Man arrested over alleged sexual assault on 15-year-old girl in Edinburgh's New Town
A man has been arrested over the alleged serious sexual assault on a 15-year-old girl in the centre of Edinburgh.
Police issued an appeal for information following reports of the alleged incident in the York Place area of the New Town on Sunday, May 25.
Today, Police Scotland said in a statement: “A 20-year-old man as been arrested following a report of a serious sexual offence of a 15-year-old girl in Edinburgh.
“The incident took place in the York Place area on Sunday, 25 May, 2025. Enquiries are ongoing.”