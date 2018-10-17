Man arrested over serious assault in Portobello

A man has been arrested in connection with a serious assault in Portobello.

The incident happened in Mountcastle Terrace at around 6am on Sunday, 27 August 2017.

A 32-year-old man was arrested the day after police issued an appeal on Monday and has been released pending further enquiry.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Detectives are very grateful to those who supported the appeal for information.”

