Man, 32, charged after police recover cannabis farm worth £80,000 in Livingston
A 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with drug offences in West Lothian after police recovered drugs worth £80,000.
At around 10.45am on Tuesday, June, 10, police discovered a cannabis cultivation at Sutherland Way in Livingston. The man is expected to appear in court today (Wednesday, June 11) and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
Police Constable Michael Fairbanks said: "We remain committed to reducing the impact of drugs on individuals, families and communities in Livingston.”