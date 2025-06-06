24-year-old man convicted for involvement in 'clear message' after Edinburgh Bonfire Night 2024 disorder
Jordan McMillan was found guilty of culpable and reckless conduct at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, 5 June. The incident saw police officers and members of the public bombarded with fireworks and other projectiles on Niddrie Mains Road on Bonfire Night.
Mr McMillan will be sentenced on Monday, 14 July. He provided fireworks to individuals who then took part in the disruption.
An aggravator for attacking emergency service workers was also included within his charges under Section 44 of the Fireworks and Pyrotechnic Articles (Scotland) Act 2022.
The 24-year-old was arrested as part of a major criminal investigation into the offences that took place between Halloween and Bonfire Night - with further court action anticipated.
Chief Superintendent David Robertson, Divisional Commander for Edinburgh said: “This conviction should send a very clear message that the reckless and dangerous behaviour we witnessed across Edinburgh last year will not be tolerated.
“Police officers and other emergency service workers do not come to work to be attacked, and the level of violence directed towards them during Halloween and Bonfire Night was wholly unacceptable.
“Jordan McMillan did not act in isolation and is only one of several individuals responsible for the offences we saw on Niddrie Mains Road during the evening of 5 November 2024.
"Further positive court outcomes for those involved in disorder during 2024 are anticipated and we are currently working with key partners ahead of Bonfire Night 2025 to protect our communities from this reckless and dangerous behaviour, which simply has to stop.”