Man dies after falling from Edinburgh bridge
Police say he was pronounced dead at scene
By Ian Swanson
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
A 58-year-old man has died after falling from Edinburgh’s Dean Bridge on Monday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the bridge, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.40pm on Monday, 6 February, police were called to a report that a man had fallen from Dean Bridge, Edinburgh. The 58-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”