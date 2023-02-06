News you can trust since 1873
Man dies after falling from Edinburgh bridge

Police say he was pronounced dead at scene

By Ian Swanson
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

A 58-year-old man has died after falling from Edinburgh’s Dean Bridge on Monday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the bridge, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.40pm on Monday, 6 February, police were called to a report that a man had fallen from Dean Bridge, Edinburgh. The 58-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Police say there were no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
