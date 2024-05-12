Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police and paramedics raced to Hill Court in South Queensferry after reports of a man having taken unwell.

A man has died after an emergency incident on an Edinburgh street yesterday.

Police and paramedics raced to Hill Court in South Queensferry after reports of a man having taken unwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Multiple vehicles were reportedly deployed to the scene after police were alerted at around 3.20pm.

A man sadly died in South Queensferry

The man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Police Scotland said there were no suspicious circumstances.

A spokesperson said: "Around 3.20pm on Saturday, 11 May, police were called to assist ambulance after a man took unwell in Hill Court, South Queensferry.

“Emergency services attended and he was pronounced dead at the scene.