Man dies in Edinburgh after emergency services rush to South Queensferry street
A man has died after an emergency incident on an Edinburgh street yesterday.
Police and paramedics raced to Hill Court in South Queensferry after reports of a man having taken unwell.
Multiple vehicles were reportedly deployed to the scene after police were alerted at around 3.20pm.
The man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Police Scotland said there were no suspicious circumstances.
A spokesperson said: "Around 3.20pm on Saturday, 11 May, police were called to assist ambulance after a man took unwell in Hill Court, South Queensferry.
“Emergency services attended and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal."
