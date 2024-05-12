Man dies in Edinburgh after emergency services rush to South Queensferry street

By Jamie Saunderson
Published 12th May 2024, 13:53 BST
Police and paramedics raced to Hill Court in South Queensferry after reports of a man having taken unwell.

A man has died after an emergency incident on an Edinburgh street yesterday.

Police and paramedics raced to Hill Court in South Queensferry after reports of a man having taken unwell.

Multiple vehicles were reportedly deployed to the scene after police were alerted at around 3.20pm.

A man sadly died in South Queensferry

The man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Police Scotland said there were no suspicious circumstances.

A spokesperson said: "Around 3.20pm on Saturday, 11 May, police were called to assist ambulance after a man took unwell in Hill Court, South Queensferry.

Emergency services attended and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal."

